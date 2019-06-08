  • WBZ TV

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — Maine game wardens and local rescue personnel are searching a Standish lake for a man reported missing after he went fishing in a kayak.

The Maine Warden’s Service reports 39-year-old Timothy Clauge, of Nottingham, New Hampshire, went fishing in his kayak on Watchic Lake late Thursday or early Friday.

Timothy Clauge. (Image Credit: Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife)

He was reported missing early Friday afternoon.

Clauge’s overturned kayak was recovered Friday by an area resident.

Maine authorities search for a missing New Hampshire man. (Image Credit: Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife)

Wardens say the initial search was suspended late Friday, but it resumed Saturday morning.

