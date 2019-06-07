Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The U.S.S. Constitution fired off a 21-gun salute by Castle Island on Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The event involving both soldiers and sailors served to highlight the long relationship between the United States Army and Navy.
The cannon firing happened just off Fort Independence on Castle Island, and the 101st Field Artillery Regiment of the Massachusetts National Guard returned the salute.
There was also a 17-gun salute when Old Ironsides passed by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston.
The world’s oldest commissioned warship will reopen for tours on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and resume normal hours Saturday morning at 10 a.m.