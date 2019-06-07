Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $530 million for Friday night’s drawing. The cash option is now $343.9 million.
No one has won the game since March 12, when a $50 million ticket was sold in Missouri.
This is the seventh largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the game’s largest since October when a ticket sold in South Carolina won a record-setting $1.537 billion.
Tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 10:45 p.m.
The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is currently $53 million.