WESTWOOD (CBS) – At least one teen is facing charges for allegedly racing up Interstate 95 North and causing a crash early Friday morning.
According to police, David Hector, 19, of Norwood, was racing his Chevrolet Malibu with a 19-year-old Dorchester man, who was driving a Hyundai Elantra.
As the two raced into Westwood, the Dorchester man allegedly hit an SUV, lost control of his Hyundai and rolled it over. Both the driver and his 17-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle. They were transported to Boston-area hospitals with severe injuries. The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Hector was arrested and will face multiple charges, including operating under the influence of drugs and racing.
He will be arraigned in Dedham District Court on Friday.