BOSTON (CBS) — No one in Boston is particularly fond of NHL officiating Friday morning, not after the zebras missed a blatant trip late in Thursday night’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. That missed called ended up costing the Bruins a goal, which made all the difference in the 2-1 loss.

Tyler Bozak clearly tripped forward Noel Acciari, and did so right in front of ref Kelly Sutherland (Steve Kozari was in the neutral zone and could have used his whistle as well). As Acciari was sprawled out on the ice, David Perron potted the eventually game-winning goal. The Bruins scored a few minutes later but could never net the tying goal, and the Blues now lead the series 3-2 with Game 6 set for Sunday night in St. Louis.

Fans threw a tizzy after the no-call and goal, and started to throw stuff on the ice. In a way, they were all just channeling their inner-Cam Neely, as the reaction of the Bruins president pretty much summed up how everyone bleeds Black and Gold:

Cam Neely was not a fan of that call. pic.twitter.com/mHzE7IyxbA — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 7, 2019

Yeah, that’s Neely chucking a water bottle in a luxury box as hard as he can. Based on what the wall next to him looks like, SeaBass actually showed some restraint in the moment.

While the missed call will sting for a while, at least the internet is here to cheer Bruins fans up a little bit. Neely’s reaction was a hot item on Twitter, leading so some pretty incredible mashups:

At some point, we are all Cam Neely. pic.twitter.com/5i1MJZysae — Bobby Gagnon (@58LesPaul) June 7, 2019

This is Neely and Bettman later tonight pic.twitter.com/pIY78kfsGu — Tyler Campbell (@TJ_Soups) June 7, 2019

Cam Neely vs. Aroldis Chapman, Mechanics. pic.twitter.com/4dIJRsg1YL — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 7, 2019

Some folks are even wondering if Neely could give the Red Sox a solid lefty arm for their bullpen. Perhaps in a week or two he’ll be available.

Neely is a fan favorite in Boston for his career as both a player and in the front office. He never took any nonsense when he wore skates, and he hasn’t lost that edge now that he wears a fancy suit.

On Thursday night, he summed up how Bruins nation was feeling perfectly. In all the darkness of the missed call, at least there is a little light, provided by a water bottle flying through the air.