



BOSTON (CBS) — There’s been a whole lot of anger surrounding Tom Brady trying to trademark the nickname “Tom Terrific.” It turns out, Brady doesn’t even like the moniker.

The state of New York threw a tizzy when people found out Brady was trying to trademark the nickname, accusing the Patriots quarterback of stealing it from Mets Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver. A handful of former Mets and New York fans even threw a Brady jersey into a trash can filled with beans earlier this week to show their anger. The horror!

Of course the vitriol would get back to Brady, and the six-time Super Bowl champ commented on the ordeal after Thursday’s practice session in Foxboro. Brady explained his side of the matter, saying he wanted to trademark the nickname so no one else would associate it with him.

“It’s unfortunate. I was trying to do something because I don’t like the nickname and wanted to make sure no one would use it, because some people wanted to use it. I was trying to keep people from using it and it got spun into something different than what it was,” Brady explained. “Good lesson learned and I’ll try to do things differently in the future.

“It wasn’t something I was trying to do out of disrespect or ill manner,” he added, saying he really hopes no ‘Tom Terrific’ merch ever hits the shelves.

That should put the whole ordeal to bed, but we’ll see.