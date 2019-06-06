  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:National Donut Day


BOSTON (CBS) – Friday, June 7 is National Donut Day. To celebrate, many donut sellers are offering deals and freebies. We’ve rounded up a list of them below.

Cumberland Farms: Free donut with any dispensed beverage purchase between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Dunkin’: Free donut with any beverage purchase.

Kane’s: Free six-pack of donut holes with purchase of a dozen donuts.

Krispy Kreme: Free donut, no purchase necessary.

Salvation Army: Handing out free donuts around Massachusetts. See a list of locations here.

Stop & Shop: A dozen glazed donuts for $3 through Friday.

Walmart: Free glazed donut in bakery section.

 

 

