Chris Sale Became Just The Second Pitcher To Throw Two Immaculate Innings In Same SeasonChris Sale was dominant once again Wednesday night, tossing a complete-game shutout against the Kansas City Royals in a 8-0 Red Sox victory. His stellar evening included another immaculate inning from the Boston ace -- his second of the season.

Was Paul Pierce Joking When He Admitted That He Had To Use Bathroom During Famous Wheelchair Game?To some NBA fans, there was something stinky about Paul Pierce being wheeled off the court in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Belmont Stakes Preview: War Of Will Looks To Make It Two Straight Wins For Trainer Mark CasseThe Preakness winner looks to make it back to back wins in Triple Crown races when he takes the track Saturday at Belmont Park.

Former Red Sox Closer Craig Kimbrel Agrees To Deal With CubsCraig Kimbrel, who won a World Series with Boston last year, has agreed to a 3-year deal in Chicago.

Bartender, Probation Officer Todd Angilly Grateful For 'Wild Ride' To Bruins National Anthem SingerTodd Angilly is one of the busiest men at TD Garden during the Stanley Cup Final.