BOSTON (CBS) – Friday, June 7 is National Donut Day. To celebrate, many donut sellers are offering deals and freebies. We’ve rounded up a list of them below.
Cumberland Farms: Free donut with any dispensed beverage purchase between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Dunkin’: Free donut with any beverage purchase.
Kane’s: Free six-pack of donut holes with purchase of a dozen donuts.
Krispy Kreme: Free donut, no purchase necessary.
Salvation Army: Handing out free donuts around Massachusetts. See a list of locations here.
Stop & Shop: A dozen glazed donuts for $3 through Friday.
Walmart: Free glazed donut in bakery section.