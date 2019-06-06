NORWOOD (CBS) – “We left at 5 o’clock in the morning, from the hospital. All these people are coming to work. I’m looking out the window and saying to myself Jesus where is everyone going? Don’t get they know Katie’s passed away? Your world ends,” said Tom Brannelly.
A father’s love for his daughter and his grief in her absence never fades. His Katie – Katie Brannelly, of Norwood, passed away six years ago this month after being hit by a suspected distracted driver.
“We were links on a chain. Driven for purpose. We wanted to effect change. We did. We did today.”
State Senate lawmakers unanimously approved a hand-held cellphone ban Thursday. The House voted for the same last month. It’s a hard fought victory for families like Katie’s.
“She had so much of a future. She really did. What could have been. What could have been,” Brannelly said.
In May, Bridgewater State recognized the good Katie didn’t get the chance to do. The university posthumously awarded her degree in child psychology.
“I was the first one to actually walk across the stage with Katie’s picture. Five thousand people stood up and cheered,” Brannelly said.
A moment of immense pride for a family that has endured such pain — pain they’ve worked to protect others from.
“I’m happy today. I’m happy for Katie,” Brannelly said. “It’s going to save lives. It definitely will save lives.”