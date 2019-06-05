BOSTON (CBS) – A warning for older Americans: a new study out of JAMA finds that seniors are dying from falls at a much higher rate than they were just 15 years ago.
Seniors are at higher risk of falling, not just due to age, but medications, poor balance, and chronic conditions like depression and diabetes can also contribute. A bad fall can cause a cascade of medical problems that can eventually lead to death.
Researchers found that while nearly 8,600 people 75 and older died from a fall back in 2000, the number nearly tripled to 25,000 in 2016. The risk rose as people aged.
One theory for the increase is that people are living longer with conditions that, in the past, would have led to their death.
The good news is that, in another study in JAMA, researchers found that home-based strength and balance exercises can significantly reduce falls in seniors who have fallen before.