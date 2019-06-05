  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:aging, health


BOSTON (CBS) – A warning for older Americans: a new study out of JAMA finds that seniors are dying from falls at a much higher rate than they were just 15 years ago.

Seniors are at higher risk of falling, not just due to age, but medications, poor balance, and chronic conditions like depression and diabetes can also contribute. A bad fall can cause a cascade of medical problems that can eventually lead to death.

Researchers found that while nearly 8,600 people 75 and older died from a fall back in 2000, the number nearly tripled to 25,000 in 2016.  The risk rose as people aged.

One theory for the increase is that people are living longer with conditions that, in the past, would have led to their death.

The good news is that, in another study in JAMA, researchers found that home-based strength and balance exercises can significantly reduce falls in seniors who have fallen before.

Dr. Mallika Marshall

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s