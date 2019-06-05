Weather Alert:Downpours, Thunderstorms Overnight
BOSTON (CBS) – Martin’s Park is getting closer to becoming a reality.

The park being built next to Boston Children’s Museum in honor of Martin Richard, the youngest Boston Marathon bombing victim, is scheduled to open to the public on June 15. Mayor Marty Walsh, Gov. Charlie Baker and the Richard family will be on hand that day for a ceremony.

During a campaign visit to Boston on Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden toured the playground with Walsh.

The City of Boston hails the area as “an inclusive park and play space that will provide enjoyment for generations of Boston’s children, families and visitors.”

Bill Richard, Martin’s father, previously told WBZ-TV he hopes the park will be a fun gathering place for kids and family for generations to come.

“We don’t want this park to be a memorial,” Richard said. “We want it to be a park. We want it to be fun. We want it to be loud and boisterous. We just want kids and families to come and have a good time.”

