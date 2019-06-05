  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Counselors will be at Clinton High School on Wednesday after a freshman boy died in an apparent drowning.

Rafael Perez’s body was pulled from South Meadow Pond on Tuesday after it was spotted in the area of Blueberry Island.

A teenager died in a possible drowning in Clinton. (WBZ-TV)

The Worcester County District Attorney is investigating.

Clinton Superintendent Steven Meyer released a statement on Perez’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Clinton High School Freshman Rafael Perez,” Meyer said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time. Clinton High School is open this evening for students, staff, and community members who wish to come together to grieve this tragic event. Clinton High School will have additional guidance staff available on Wednesday morning to support the Clinton High School students and staff.”

