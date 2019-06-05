Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – A man’s decomposed body was found in a van parked at a Worcester tow lot on Wednesday afternoon, sources tell the I-Team.
For hours Wednesday, police were at Early’s Auto on Park Ave. collecting evidence from the blue van.
I-Team sources say the body of what appears to be a man was found inside that vehicle. The body was badly decomposed.
Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early was at the scene speaking with police.
One of the windows of the van appears to be broken or smashed.
Police have not said who the van belongs to, or when or why it was towed.