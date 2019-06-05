Weather Alert:Downpours, Thunderstorms Overnight
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:I-Team, Juli McDonald, Worcester news

WORCESTER (CBS) – A man’s decomposed body was found in a van parked at a Worcester tow lot on Wednesday afternoon, sources tell the I-Team.

For hours Wednesday, police were at Early’s Auto on Park Ave. collecting evidence from the blue van.

I-Team sources say the body of what appears to be a man was found inside that vehicle. The body was badly decomposed.

Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early was at the scene speaking with police.

One of the windows of the van appears to be broken or smashed.

Police have not said who the van belongs to, or when or why it was towed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s