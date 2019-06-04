  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox didn’t own a draft pick until the second round, at the 43rd overall spot on Monday night. When it was finally their turn, the team picked a shortstop out of the University of Arizona.

Cameron Cannon, 21, was ranked as Baseball America’s 96th-best prospect in this year’s draft. He batted .347 with a 1.004 OPS in his three years at Arizona, with a .397 average in 2019 in his junior season.

A native of Glendale, Arizona, Cannon played for the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2018.

The Red Sox also made a selection at No. 69 overall, where they selected Matthew Lugo, another shortstop. Lugo, 18, is a nephew of Carlos Beltran, and he was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 74-ranked prospect available in the draft.

