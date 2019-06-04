WATCH LIVE:8:45 am President Trump And British Prime Minister Theresa May News Conference
LUNENBURG


LUNENBURG (CBS) – If you went to a gas station in Lunenburg recently you might need to check your debit or credit card accounts.

Police said credit card skimmers were found at two gas stations in town.

Four devices were uncovered on gas pumps at the Gulf station on Massachusetts Avenue Monday.

One of the credit card skimmers were found at this gas pump. (Photo credit: Lunenburg Police)

Investigators say pumps at the Mobil station on Mass. Ave. may also have been compromised.

Anyone who visited the stations after May 22 should check their accounts.  If any of your cards have been compromised call Lunenburg Police at 978-582-4531.

