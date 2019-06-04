By Jon Keller
BOSTON (CBS) — President Trump’s trip to London was a family affair. Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, Eric, even rarely-seen daughter Tiffany were along for the ride.

And that got us wondering – is the first family trying to make politics the new family business?

Ever since the Kennedy family produced a president and two senators back in the 1960s, the concept of family dynasties has been a staple of our political culture.

But the Trumps may run afoul of a long-brewing backlash.

Joseph P. Kennedy’s young family was a hit with the British when he arrived in London as U.S. Ambassador in 1938.

The Trump family? Not so much.

The president was met with large street protests and chants of “go away,” unsurprisingly.

But Ivanka was roundly booed by Londoners when she appeared in public Tuesday. And back home, her negative ratings are double her positives.

Donald Trump Jr. does only slightly better, suggesting the occasional hints that they both might want to run for office one day are more wishful thinking than political realism.

But the Trumps wouldn’t be the first well-known clan to run up against modern-day American distaste for family political dynasties.

As far back as Hillary Clinton’s failed bid for the 2008 Democratic nomination, polls showed growing fatigue with the Clintons and the Bushes after two decades of them playing musical chairs with the presidency.

That phenomenon helped kill Jeb Bush’s hapless 2016 campaign.

And even the last surviving Kennedy brother, Sen. Edward Kennedy, learned in 1980 that a famous family name can only carry you so  far.

Donald Trump’s victory was helped by voter desire for something new, a fresh face. But if Ivanka and Donald Jr. harbor dreams of someday returning to London as heirs to his political success, they might want to think again.

Having a famous political family name can offer advantages, like access to money and organization. But inherited benefits also come with inherited burdens, enemies and negative voter perceptions.

And in the case of the Trumps, like the Clintons and Bushes before them, that can mean a whole lot of heavy political baggage

