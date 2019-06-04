What We're Watching For At Patriots Three-Day MinicampWhile we won't be seeing players in pads or doing what football players normally do, these minicamp sessions will give us our first look at the team's depth and young players.

David Backes Says Game 4 Was Officiated Differently: 'All Of A Sudden The Whistles Are Put Away'After the Bruins lost Game 4 to allow the Blues to tie the series at 2-2, veteran forward David Backes noted his own commentary with the way the game was called.

Red Sox Select Shortstop Cameron Cannon With Their Top Pick In 2019 DraftThe Red Sox didn't own a draft pick until the second round, at the 43rd overall spot on Monday night. When it was finally their turn, the team picked a shortstop out of the University of Arizona.

Poor Slot Coverage Dooms Bruins In Game 4 Loss To BluesThe Blues just applied too much pressure for Boston on this net, leading to a couple of breakdowns at critical moments. The Blues capitalized, and as a result, it's a whole new series.

Zdeno Chara Bloodied By Deflected Puck In Game 4, Status Unknown For Game 5One of the toughest players in the NHL, Zdeno Chara does not often go down to the ice in pain. It takes quite a bit to get the Bruins captain to hit the deck.