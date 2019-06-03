WHITMAN (CBS) – A Whitman elementary school teacher has been arrested on charges of inappropriate conduct with a student.
Matthew DiMuccio, a music teacher at Duval Elementary School, was placed on administrative leave on May 15 after a school resource officer was notified of alleged inappropriate contact.
One mother told WBZ parents received an email from the school about a meeting that will happen Tuesday to try and address some of their concerns.
DiMuccio’s father is defending him. “It’s ridiculous,” Kenneth DiMuccio said. “That’s all I can say.”
DiMuccio was arrested at his Wellesley home Monday. His father claims it’s all a misunderstanding; he says Whitman Schools paid for the 32-year-old musician to be trained to teach expressive dance.
“Five year old girl! And this supposedly happened in front of 20 students. It’s a classroom they get up and they do their routines,” Kenneth DiMuccio said. “That’s what he’s teaching them, their dance movement routines.”
DiMuccio has been charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at Brockton District Court.
“Did he do anything wrong? I don’t think so. Time will tell,” Kenneth DiMuccio said.