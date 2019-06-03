BOSTON (CBS) — Fresh off his Super Bowl LIII MVP, Patriots fans will get an inside look at Julian Edelman’s incredible 2019 season in a new documentary.

The film, titled 100% Julian Edelman, will premiere on Showtime on Friday, June 28 at 9 p.m., the network announced Monday. The film provides an in-depth look at Edelman’s 2019 campaign, starting with his recovery from a knee injury that cost him his 2017 NFL season. It follows Edelman through his PED suspension at the start of 2018, all the way up to winning Super Bowl LIII MVP against the Los Angeles Rams.

“If you would have told me when I got hurt two years ago that 100% would be the result, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Edelman said in a release announcing the film. “Showtime has been amazing. It turns out making movies is a lot of fun.”

“While Julian Edelman’s journey to Super Bowl MVP is acutely unique, sports fans everywhere will relate to his determination and his reliance on an inner circle of family and friends to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports and Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “The access and timeliness of this project are the hallmarks of SHOWTIME Sports unscripted programming. We are proud to deliver the life story of one of America’s most popular athletes amidst a career-defining moment.”

The film is narrated by actor Michael Rapaport and features original conversations with Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, Deion Sanders, Mark Wahlberg, and Snoop Dogg. It will give an inside look at Edelman’s inner circle of family, friends and fellow football players, while also touching on his complex relationship with his father.

100% Julian Edelman promises to give fans a never-before-seen look into Edelman’s life, and his journey from injury and suspension to Super Bowl MVP. Given that just about anything Edelman does is entertaining, this documentary will be must-see for Patriots fans as they get ready for the 2019 season.