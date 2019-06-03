LOS ANGELES (CBS) – It’s been an amazing run so far for “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas has won 32 consecutive games, amassing $2,462,220 in total earnings.
But it appears Monday night may be the end of the road for Holzhauer, and if so, he’ll fall just short of Ken Jennings’ $2,520,700 overall winnings record set back in 2004. Leaked video has hit the internet appearing to show the end of the streak, and Holzhauer himself is fueling the speculation on Twitter.
He shared a USA Today article Monday predicting that he’ll win 98 more games, commenting “Timing is everything.”
He also tweeted “Knew I shouldn’t have invited Drake to the Jeopardy taping.” The Toronto rapper is supposedly a “curse” for sports teams and athletes, often supporting the losing side in big games.
Holzhauer holds the record for highest single-day earnings on the show at $131,127.
You can see how Holzhauer does by tuning into “Jeopardy!” on WBZ-TV at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.