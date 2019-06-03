Comments
BOSTON — The Boston Public Health Commission is hoping to help teens navigate the often-toxic world of online pornography with a “Porn Literacy” program.
The goal? Let teens talk in a peer setting about some of the things they’ve seen — and to educate them about healthy relationships.
Jess Alder, director of BPHC’s Start Strong program, and Kyaralind, a peer leader in the “Porn Literacy” program, joined WBZ’s Paula Ebben and Liam Martin on Monday night to talk about the program.
You can learn more about it here: bphc.org/startstrong.