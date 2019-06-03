  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Public Health Commission


BOSTON — The Boston Public Health Commission is hoping to help teens navigate the often-toxic world of online pornography with a “Porn Literacy” program.

The goal? Let teens talk in a peer setting about some of the things they’ve seen — and to educate them about healthy relationships.

Jess Alder, director of BPHC’s Start Strong program, and Kyaralind, a peer leader in the “Porn Literacy” program, joined WBZ’s Paula Ebben and Liam Martin on Monday night to talk about the program.

You can learn more about it here: bphc.org/startstrong.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s