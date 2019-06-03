BOSTON (CBS) – Starting Monday, 193 Boston Police officers will wear body cameras on their uniforms.
Officers assigned to South Boston, Dorchester and the youth violence strike force will now have the cameras, which the department hopes will enhance transparency and strengthen trust in the community.
The cameras will be turned on and recording during vehicle stops, when officers respond to a scene and during initial suspect interviews. They will also be used during pat frisks, pursuits and prisoner transports.
Boston police say officers will have discretion to turn the cameras on during any citizen interaction. They can also turn them off to protect sensitive information or a person’s privacy.
Officers who wore body cameras during a one-year pilot program received fewer complaints.
The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association has said in the past that they oppose the use of body cameras.