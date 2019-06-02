  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern, the chairman of the House Rules Committee, said following Robert Mueller’s first public comments about his report into Russian interference in the 2016 election that he believes it is time to open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“What I’m inclined to is having the Judiciary Committee being an inquiry to formally look into whether or not impeachment is warranted,” McGovern told WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller. “I think to me that seems like the next logical step. Robert Mueller did his job. He issued a report that’s over 400 pages long. I’ve read it. It’s damning. It’s shocking. It seems to me that his press conference (Wednesday) made it clear that ‘Congress, the ball’s in your court.’”

McGovern said an official inquiry would provide Congress with “more muscle” to stop the Trump administration from ignoring subpoena requests.

The Massachusetts Congressman said “I think this is too serious for us to ignore.” But he also acknowledged that not all of his colleagues agree that impeachment is the correct approach.

“Unless there’s consensus, we’re not going to have a formal inquiry launched on impeachment,” he said.

