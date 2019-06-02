Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Looking to add a four-legged friend to your family? Three dogs up for adoption from Save A Dog of Sudbury visited the Pet Parade this week.
Bayou is a 4-month-old shepherd mix. He is outgoing and friendly, and needs someone with a stay-at-home schedule to keep up with his training.
Simba and Bear came to Save A Dog together and the goal is to have them adopted together as well in an adult only home.
Bear, a York mix, is just about three years old. Simba is a 4-year-old Pomeranian mix.
For more information, visit the Save A Dog website.