By Anna Meiler
Filed Under:Anna Meiler, Pet Parade, Save A Dog


BOSTON (CBS) – Looking to add a four-legged friend to your family? Three dogs up for adoption from Save A Dog of Sudbury visited the Pet Parade this week.

Bayou is a 4-month-old shepherd mix. He is outgoing and friendly, and needs someone with a stay-at-home schedule to keep up with his training.

Bayou. (WBZ-TV)

Simba and Bear came to Save A Dog together and the goal is to have them adopted together as well in an adult only home.

Simba and Bear. (WBZ-TV)

Bear, a York mix, is just about three years old. Simba is a 4-year-old Pomeranian mix.

For more information, visit the Save A Dog website.

Anna Meiler

