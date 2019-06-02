Comments
METHUEN (CBS) — Police believe a 17-year-old boy was pushed out of a car after he was shot in Methuen Sunday. Officers responded to Davis Street around 12:30 p.m. to find the teen in the road.
He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and underwent emergency surgery, police said. He was then med-flighted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Police said they have not found any surveillance videos or witnesses at this time. No arrests have been made.
They are searching for a small, dark-colored car.