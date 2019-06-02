  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:30 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hooksett

HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — Police say a car crashed into the side of a general store at a rest stop off a New Hampshire highway.

New Hampshire state police say a 55-year-old woman crashed her black sedan into the southeast corner of the store at the Hooksett rest area off of Interstate 93 south Saturday night.

Police say the woman drove the vehicle alone and that the crash did not result in injuries.

Her car drove over a curb and damaged the store’s outer wall and siding.

Authorities are investigating what led to the crash but do not believe it involved alcohol.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s