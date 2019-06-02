  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Abortion, Boston Common, Boston News


BOSTON (CBS) — Seven people were arrested when protests got heated during an abortion demonstration in Boston.

The annual Massachusetts March For Life took place Sunday afternoon on Boston Common. It was met by many demonstrating in support of abortion rights and police officers were forced to call for backup to help keep the peace.

“Boston is a pro-choice town” was chanted as an event speaker said, “We pro-lifers agree that ladies must be remembered. What we deny is that we can rightly remember any one human by killing another human.”

The March For Life in Boston was met with pro-choice demonstrators Sunday afternoon (WBZ-TV)

According to the Boston Globe, about 100 counterprotesters booed the anti-abortion crowd of over 100.

