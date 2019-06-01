  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    12:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    12:35 AMRizzoli & Isles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Boston News, Boston Police, North End


BOSTON (CBS) – The suspect wanted in three recent armed robberies in the North End has been arrested.

Police say 53-year-old Dante Mirabella of Boston had a loaded gun in his waistband when he was taken into custody on Jackson Street Friday night.

Officers say Mirabella matched the description of the suspect wanted in the robberies and was making “multiple hand to hand drug transactions” before the arrest.

The man wanted in the robbery at Bob’s Grocery in the North End, May 30. (surveillance image)

“All three incidents described the same suspect removing a firearm from his waistband before demanding cash from the victims and fleeing the area,” police said.

The most recent robbery occurred at Bob’s Grocery on Endicott Street Thursday evening. A man wearing sunglasses and a hood walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk and a customer.

The gun used in the robbery at Bob’s Grocery in the North End, May 30. (surveillance image)

Mirabella faces firearms charges and three counts of armed robbery. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s