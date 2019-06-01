BOSTON (CBS) – The suspect wanted in three recent armed robberies in the North End has been arrested.
Police say 53-year-old Dante Mirabella of Boston had a loaded gun in his waistband when he was taken into custody on Jackson Street Friday night.
Officers say Mirabella matched the description of the suspect wanted in the robberies and was making “multiple hand to hand drug transactions” before the arrest.
“All three incidents described the same suspect removing a firearm from his waistband before demanding cash from the victims and fleeing the area,” police said.
The most recent robbery occurred at Bob’s Grocery on Endicott Street Thursday evening. A man wearing sunglasses and a hood walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk and a customer.
Mirabella faces firearms charges and three counts of armed robbery. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.