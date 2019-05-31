



BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug spends some of his time off the ice supporting veterans.

New England Center and Home For Veterans President and CEO Andrew McCawley says Operation Hat Trick and ‘47 Brand came to him about a year ago.

“Well, this certainly is very special for us,” McCawley said.

Their mission, to support veterans who return home from war.

‘47 teamed up with Boston Bruins defensemen Torey Krug on a limited edition collection of gear designed by number 47 himself. Krug’s wife also designed a women’s line.

With the proceeds going to organizations like the NECHV, these Boston veterans got the very first look.

“It sends a very, very important message to the veterans here,” McCawley said.

That’s not all they got.

“They are Bruins fans so you can imagine the buzz, the excitement that would be here when Torey would come and interact with them and spend some time with them,” he said.

To have number 47 Torey Krug visit and interact with the veterans is what meant the world to them.

“He was very, very open, very welcoming and willing to talk to veterans and hear their stories and share some of his experiences with them,” McCawley said.

When a game is on, McCawley says these vets are without a doubt rooting for Krug and the Bruins. Bringing them together for something they can all relate to.

“I think veterans having been in the military really appreciate the team aspect the idea that they are striving in competition to achieve milestones and work together as a group so I think that probably inspires them a lot,” he said.

Their hope, number 47 comes back again soon, with a little something extra.

“He’s been in once so far but we’re hoping he’ll come back with a Stanley Cup,” he said.