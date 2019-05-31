Filed Under:Fall River News

FALL RIVER (AP) — A Drag Queen Storytime for children at a Massachusetts public library is going on as planned despite opposition.

Meanwhile, a similar event at a Rhode Island library has been canceled.

Fall River Library Director Liane Verville says she plans to go ahead with Saturday’s event despite about 50 calls from people opposed to it, and the promise of a silent sit-in by the conservative-leaning Massachusetts Family Institute.

According to the library, children “are invited to come in their favorite dress-up clothes and create their own crowns.”

The Rogers Free Library in Bristol, Rhode Island canceled its Drag Queen Storytime, saying the town didn’t seem “ready.” The decision drew the ire of some town politicians who in a statement said the cancellation “runs in direct contrast to the library’s stated mission of inclusivity and community.”

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s