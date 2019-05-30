



BOSTON (CBS) – A correction officer is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate while on duty, WBZ-TV’s I-Team has learned.

According to sources, it happened in building one on the eighth floor at the Suffolk County Sheriffs’ South Bay House of Correction. The I-Team has learned that in March, a male correction officer was seen on video surveillance cameras going into an empty classroom with a female inmate. That female inmate later came forward and said she was sexually assaulted.

In a statement, the Suffolk County Sheriffs’ Department said, “Earlier this year the SCSD learned that one of its employees had been accused of sexual misconduct regarding an inmate in custody at the House of Correction. The employee was immediately suspended and has since resigned. Consistent with the Department’s zero tolerance policies and its legal responsibilities, it promptly referred the matter for investigation and prosecution.”

South Bay houses both male and female inmates convicted of crimes with a sentence of two-and-a-half years or less. The top three floors of the main building are exclusively for female prisoners. Male officers are allowed to guard female inmates. Massachusetts law clearly states that inmates are unable to consent to sexual contact with jail employees including correction officers.

This latest incident follows the criminal charge filed in June of 2016 against another Suffolk County correction officer Marlon Juba. In that case, prosecutors say the married father was caught on videotape going into a female inmate’s South Bay cell at 3 a.m. That inmate, who is no longer in jail, allegedly admitted to multiple sexual encounters with Juba. Juba was also charged separately with bringing drugs into the facility.

The correction officer’s union did not return our calls for comment. We are not naming the officer currently under investigation because he has not been charged. He has filed for retirement benefits. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office would only say it cannot confirm investigations.