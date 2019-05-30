Overtime Really Couldn't Have Gone Any Worse For Bruins In Game 2Game 2 was tied through 60 minutes. But then overtime happened. And the St. Louis Blues left no doubt.

Carl Gunnarsson Scores In Overtime As Blues Even Up Stanley Cup Final At One Game ApieceThree periods weren't enough for the Blues and Bruins to settle Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Blues Run Over Tuukka Rask Twice In Game 2 -- Accidental Or Strategic?Tuukka Rask was run over twice in Game 2. It was certainly a little suspicious.

Indians Get Season-High 18 Hits, Beat Red Sox 14-9Carlos Santana homered and hit Cleveland's first triple of the season, Greg Allen added a pair of three-baggers and the Indians pounded out a season-high 18 hits in a 14-9 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk Sent To Hospital After Oskar Sundqvist Boarding PenaltyThe first period of Game 2 between the Blues and Bruins was a very physical affair. Eventually, the hits being thrown from both sides resulted an injury.