PLAINVILLE (CBS) – A bank robbery suspect was captured Wednesday afternoon while gambling at Plainridge Park Casino.
Massachusetts state police say 31-year-old Joseph Hickson was taken into custody around 2:45 p.m. without incident.
The Walpole man is accused in several armed bank robberies.
Hickson is set to be arraigned Thursday in Wrentham District Court.
Massachusetts Police combined with officers from Walpole, Franklin, East Providence, R.I. and Cranston, R.I. to locate and arrest Hickson.