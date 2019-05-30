Filed Under:Plainridge Park Casino, Plainville News

PLAINVILLE (CBS) – A bank robbery suspect was captured Wednesday afternoon while gambling at Plainridge Park Casino.

Massachusetts state police say 31-year-old Joseph Hickson was taken into custody around 2:45 p.m. without incident.

The Walpole man is accused in several armed bank robberies.

Hickson is set to be arraigned Thursday in Wrentham District Court.

Massachusetts Police combined with officers from Walpole, Franklin, East Providence, R.I. and Cranston, R.I. to locate and arrest Hickson.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s