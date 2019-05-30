BOSTON (CBS) — After delivering a big hit that injured Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist may be a spectator for Game 3.
Sundqvist will make his case to avoid a suspension in a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday.
The hit in question came with just over two minutes left in the first period Wednesday night. With the score tied at 2-2, Grzelcyk went into the corner to retrieve a pick in Boston’s end. He had to reach across his body to get to the puck, which is when Sunqvist delivered a big check on the Boston D-man, sending his head into the glass.
Grzelcyk remained on the ice for several moments and had to be helped to the Boston bench. He spent Wednesday night in a Boston hospital for further evaluation. There has been no update on his condition.
Sundqvist was given a two minute penalty for boarding on the play.
The Blues won Game 2 in overtime, 3-2, to even the series up at a game apiece. The Stanley Cup Final will shift to St. Louis for Game 3 on Saturday night.