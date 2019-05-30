FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Six-year-old Maddie Alexander loves arts and crafts, and thanks to HomeGoods, her artwork will be available nationwide on reusable bags. As a young cancer patient, Maddie’s artwork means even more.
Proceeds from the bag will benefit patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where Maddie, a Millis native, receives care.
In the 19th annual HomeGoods “Helps Families Fight Cancer” campaign, 50 cents of every 99-cent bag goes to the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber.
Maddie’s mom, Kelly Alexander said, “She’s been through a lot. So to know that HomeGoods is doing something like this to help fund research that is directly going to her care. To be able to have our friends and family support by coming here and seeing Maddie’s artwork and getting to see people walking around with these bags — it means an incredible amount.”
The bag Maddie decorated is turquoise with brightly colored flowers. That is “because I really like flowers,” she explained.
A second bag available was designed by another cancer patient, 18-year-old Corinne Sciarappa, of Westboro. Her bag is covered with colorful patterns and shapes.
“It’s patients like Maddie and families like the Alexanders that inspire us to do great work year in and year out,” said HomeGoods spokesperson Joanna Howarth.