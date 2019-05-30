BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics and NBA legend Bill Russell will add another distinguished honor to his long list of distinguished honors this summer. Russell will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at this year’s ESPY award show on July 10.
The 11-time NBA champ Tweeted out the news Thursday morning.
“Arthur was a man of great courage” the 85-year-old said in his Tweet. “Tune in July 10, this is a special honor”
Russell won 11 titles in his 13 seasons with the Celtics, earning five MVPs during his career. He was also a pioneer off the court, fighting for civil rights throughout his career and after his playing days were over.
The Arthur Ashe Courage Award has been presented annually since 1993 to those whose contributions “transcend sports.” The first Arthur Ashe Courage Award was presented to college basketball coach Jim Valvano, who was dying of cancer at the time. Valvano delivered his incredible “Never Give Up” speech when accepting the award.