By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Bike Lanes, Dr. Mallika Marshall, Health Watch


BOSTON (CBS) – Bike lanes are popping up all over the place and a new study out of the University of Colorado Denver and the University of New Mexico finds they are actually making roads safer for everyone.

More and more people are biking to work, which you might think makes roads more dangerous, but it’s not true in cities which have dedicated bike lanes.

Researchers looked at 13 years of data from 12 large U.S. cities and found that the infrastructure put in place to accommodate cyclists, like separated and protected bike lanes, resulted in fewer deaths and better road-safety outcomes for everyone.

(WBZ-TV)

For example in Portland, Oregon the road fatality rate dropped by 75-percent.

The researchers say bike lanes have a calming effect on traffic, slowing cars and reducing fatalities.

Dr. Mallika Marshall

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s