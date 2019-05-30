Joakim Nordstrom Can't Be Bruins' Best Player And Other Leftover Game 2 ThoughtsThe secondary contributors are playing a primary role for the Bruins. That's nice and all, but it's not sustainable. Time for the stars to be the stars.

Oskar Sundqvist Will Have Hearing Over His Hit On Matt GrzelcykAfter delivering a big hit that injured Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist may be a spectator for Game 3.

Bill Russell To Receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award At 2019 ESPYsCeltics and NBA legend Bill Russell will add another distinguished honor to his long list of distinguished honors this summer.

Brad Marchand Not Worried About Bruins Slumping Top Line, But Admits He Needs To Be BetterHis concern level is low, but Brad Marchand was pretty blunt about Boston's top line needing to play better with the Stanley Cup Final shifting to the Midwest -- and that starts with himself.

Overtime Really Couldn't Have Gone Any Worse For Bruins In Game 2Game 2 was tied through 60 minutes. But then overtime happened. And the St. Louis Blues left no doubt.