



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Many teenagers are so connected to their phones that they’re sleeping with them in their beds, a new study finds.

The Common Sense Media report surveyed 1,000 parents and their children and states that 68% of teens bring their devices into bed, and nearly third fall asleep with their phones still there.

And many are not staying asleep either. The study found that 36% of teens wake up and check their mobile device at least once a night for a reason other than checking the time. Of those teens, a little more than half say it’s because they received a notification or they just wanted to look at social media.

There’s also a lot of phone use right before and after sleep. Forty percent of teens said they use their mobile device within five minutes of going to sleep, and 32% said they check their phone within five minutes of waking up.

Teens aren’t alone in their phone attachments. Parents in the study also admitted to keeping their phones in their beds, with nearly half reporting that they feel addicted to them.

Compared to a similar study in 2016, there’s been an 11-point increase to 39% in the number of children who think their parent spends too much time on their device.

“I urge parents to consider these findings as a wake-up call that device use might truly impact the health of their children and themselves,” Common Sense Media CEO James Steyer said.