BOSTON (CBS) — After wearing out the path to the penalty box in Game 1, the St. Louis Blues all agreed that they’d need to be more disciplined in Game 2.

That plan held true for all of three minutes.

Just 3:55 into the first period, Sammy Blais drove toward the Boston net looking to score the first goal of the game. Instead, he quickly ran out of real estate and plowed through Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask.

Blais was sent to the penalty box for goaltender interference, which sent the NHL’s best playoff power play to work.

And unlike Game 1, the Bruins’ power play went to work quickly, with Charlie Coyle scoring from the slot on a one-timer just 49 seconds into the man advantage.

The bad penalty and the bad penalty kill coverage just went to show that teams can plan all they want, but once the puck drops, it’s never easy to actually execute.

The Blues were sent to the box five times in Monday night’s loss, with Boston’s game-tying goal coming on the power play.

The Blues would later tie the game on a Robert Bortuzzo goal, but the Bruins answered back almost immediately with a Joakim Nordstrom tally to reestablish the one-goal lead in the opening period. The Blues would later get a goal from Vladimir Tarasenko to tie the game at 2-2 with just over five minutes remaining in a very eventful first period.