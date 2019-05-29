



BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason seems fairly far-fetched, and has been shot down by a handful of trusted insiders. But Los Angeles has reportedly turned to a former superstar to recruit the All-Star guard.

That would be Kobe Bryant, who according to Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher, has been recruiting Irving to the Lakers. Bucher tossed out that nugget of information on Tuesday’s The Herd on FS1:

"It's between Brooklyn and the Lakers… I was told in the last 24 hours Kobe has been recruiting Kyrie in particular, to get him to the Lakers. Everything I've heard I would still expect Kyrie is going to go to Brooklyn… He just bought a place in South Orange." — @RicBucher pic.twitter.com/HICrTPushl — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 28, 2019

But just because Kobe is making a pitch for the Lakers doesn’t mean Irving will necessarily join forces with LeBron James again. Heck, why would anyone want to go to L.A. following Tuesday’s explosive article by ESPN about the dumpster fire that is the Lakers organization?

Even with Bryant making a full-court press to get Irving to Los Angeles, Bucher still believes Irving will sign with the Brooklyn Nets, though his logic is a little flawed. Bucher points out that Irving just bought a home in South Orange, New Jersey, which shouldn’t be all that surprising given that Irving grew up in West Orange. He could just as easily end up on the New York Knicks, as has been speculated for years.

But the Nets would make much more sense than both the Lakers and Knicks, considering the were the only playoff team of the three last season. There has also been rumblings that Brooklyn will try to pair Irving with Anthony Davis, which seems to be the hot rumor for any team going after Irving this offseason.

Irving can opt out of the final year of his contract at the end of the league year, and while New York and Brooklyn offer him a chance to play closer to home, the Celtics can offer him the most money on the open market. As Kyrie said earlier this season, we’ll just have to wait until July 1 to get a better idea of his future.