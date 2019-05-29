  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Everett News, Glenwood Cemetery


EVERETT (CBS) – Six gravestones were found knocked over in a cemetery in Everett Wednesday morning.

Everett Police posted two photos of the damage in the Glenwood Cemetery on their Facebook page, looking for help finding the vandals.

They believe the headstones were knocked down “within the last 24 hours.”

Grave stones vandalized in the Glenwood Cemetery in Everett. (Photo credit: Everett Police)

“It saddens me to see the destruction to the graves of our loved ones,” Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said in a statement.

“The City of Everett has made great efforts to appropriately honor those families who have lost loved ones. It has been a goal of mine to be sure that Glenwood Cemetery is a beautiful, clean, and peaceful place. We will not allow for this type of destruction and will catch those responsible for this insensitive act.”

Anyone with information should call Everett Police at 617-389-2120.

Comments
  1. Michael Rogers says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    Life and property mean very little to
    neanderthals these days

    Reply

