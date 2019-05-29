Comments
BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A teacher pulled a fire alarm at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School Wednesday morning after hearing a threat, police said.
The school was evacuated and later cleared by police. Students and staff were allowed back into the school and classes resumed.
In a tweet after the incident, Bridgewater Police asked parents “not to come to the school” or call them.
There’s still no word yet on the nature of the threat or if anyone will be charged. According to the Brockton Enterprise, the teacher heard a comment “that a student had a weapon” at school.
Police said they hope to have more information on the incident later.