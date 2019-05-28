Filed Under:Connecticut news, Peabody News

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been charged with animal cruelty after police in Connecticut say they found her living in a van with 21 dogs and bird.

Wethersfield police say 58-year-old Suzanne Muzaffer Eser, of Peabody, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday after a traffic stop.

Police say the van was strewn with garbage and animal waste.

Police say Eser told them she and the animals had been living in the Ford Transit van for several months.

Police found the animals inside this van (Photo credit: Wethersfield Police Department)

The dogs and the macaw were taken to local animal shelters. Police say several of the dogs appeared to have serious health issues.

Eser’s case was not listed in online court records and it was unclear if she has a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s