BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will be in Foxboro this week for some OTAs. Tom Brady won’t be there.

But that doesn’t mean the quarterback won’t be working toward getting ready for his age 42 season with the Patriots.

Brady, ever the workout-aholic, shared some vacation pictures on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday. Instead of lounging by the pool and sipping a pina colada, Brady was working out — helmet, shoulder pads, jersey and all.

Form good habits, and repeat everyday.

(A strict grammarian would probably like to see Brady form good habits with regard to the proper use of “every day” vs. “everyday,” but that’s neither here nor there.)

It’s not known where Brady and trainer Alex Guerrero are in the photos, but it’s clear that even while in paradise, Brady’s never far from his Patriots helmet.

