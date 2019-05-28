Comments
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (CBS) – Narragansett Animal Control says a woman had a very close call with a bear Tuesday afternoon.
The agency shared photos on Facebook taken from inside a vehicle that show a black bear with its paws on the passenger-side window. Animal control said the bear managed to get the car door open while the woman fought to shut it again from the inside.
Fortunately, she was not hurt and managed to close the door.
The incident took place near Camp Varnum.
“Yes, it’s ‘cool,’ but it is a bear, a wild animal,” Animal Control said. “If sighted please secure yourself as quickly as possible.!”