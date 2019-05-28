  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:James Holzhauer, Jeopardy


LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Holzhauer’s “Jeopardy” winning streak is still going and he may be on track to surpass Ken Jennings’ record earnings in the next month.

Holzhauer on Monday won his 28th straight game with an additional $130,222 in winnings, the second highest single-day sum ever recorded on the show. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas also holds the all-time record, which is $131,127.

Before his run, the previous episode record was $77,000 and was set by Roger Craig in 2010.

Holzhauer’s total earnings are now at $2,195,557. That’s $325,143 shy of Ken Jennings’ $2,520,700, which he won in 74 episodes in 2004.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s