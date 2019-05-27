MILTON (CBS) — The Milton Cemetery was filled with American flags and pride Monday.

“It showed that they are here because they wanted to be here they are here for the right reasons,” Natalie Fultz said.

The 100-year-old veteran admitted when she was first asked to be the keynote speaker of Milton’s Memorial Day Observance Ceremony, she didn’t know what to say. “I thought, oh golly, I don’t think I can do it and then I said, why not,” she explained.

So, humbled by the gesture, she accepted.

“It was my honor and privilege to wear the uniform of my U.S. Navy Waves and serve during World War II and the Korean conflict,” she said to the crowd.

When asked about why she decided to join the service, Fultz didn’t hesitate. “I think people had some respect for you then because you did go and you felt like it was really something that you should do,” she said.

She said she has always been a firm believer in volunteer work and making the most of each and every moment.

“The one big accomplishment was getting my degree at 83!” she joked.

A major part of her speech is what more we can all do once this holiday weekend passes. “We need to ask ourselves what more can we do to honor their legacy. How can we give them something more than a ceremony and a moment’s gratitude?’ she asked.

If Fultz could leave behind one message, it would be this: “I hope they all learn that doing things for people is more important than anything else.”

Someone who heard that message loud and clear, Dan Yaccarino, who is currently serving in the Navy.

“It makes me proud to be part of the service to know there are so many great people out there doing so many great things and it makes you want to work harder to be your best,” he said.