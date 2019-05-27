



BOSTON (CBS) — Dustin Pedroia has suffered another setback in his quest to return from his lingering knee issues. The second baseman is back in Boston for more testing on Monday after dealing with more knee soreness over the weekend.

Pedroia took himself out of the Portland SeaDogs lineup after four innings Friday night after experiencing soreness in his surgically-repaired knee. He was set to play again on Saturday but was scratched from the lineup. Boston manager Alex Cora called it another “red flag” for Pedroia over the weekend.

“He’s not going to push it,” said Cora. “He’s not going to make it worse.”

It would appear as though the Red Sox will have to halt Pedroia’s rehab stint for the second time this month as they figure out the next steps for his recovery. Pedroia was sidelined for five days when his knee started to act up earlier this month following a previous stint with Portland. He had played in five games over six days for the Pawtucket Red Sox before joining the SeaDogs on Friday.

The 35-year-old played just six games with the Red Sox this season before landing on the injured list on April 18 with left knee irritation. He has played in just nine games in the Majors since the start of last season, and has struggled to remain healthy since undergoing cartilage restoration surgery after the 2017 season. It doesn’t appear as though Pedroia will be back with the Red Sox any time soon, and with another setback, it’s safe to wonder if he’ll ever be able to recover from these ongoing knee issues.