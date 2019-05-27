BOSTON (AP) — Mayor Marty Walsh says Boston has provided housing to more than 1,000 homeless veterans over the past five years.

Walsh said in a statement Monday the city continues to work on the problem, even though Boston was deemed to have ended chronic homelessness in 2016 among those who served in the armed forces.

He says Boston now has one of the lowest rates of veteran homelessness in the U.S. Officials say most are Vietnam veterans.

It is up to us every day of every year, to think of our veterans, honor them, and do all we can to support them. Very proud that as of today, we have housed 1,000 homeless veterans in the City of Boston. https://t.co/nzeZaCOqmd — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 27, 2019

Boston’s Commissioner of Veterans Services, Robert Santiago, says the goal is to provide permanent housing — not just temporary shelter — for those who have served in the military.

Andrew McCawley is president and CEO of the New England Center and Home for Veterans. He says what’s most meaningful is restoring veterans’ independence and dignity.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)