  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, homeless veterans, Marty Walsh

BOSTON (AP) — Mayor Marty Walsh says Boston has provided housing to more than 1,000 homeless veterans over the past five years.

Walsh said in a statement Monday the city continues to work on the problem, even though Boston was deemed to have ended chronic homelessness in 2016 among those who served in the armed forces.

He says Boston now has one of the lowest rates of veteran homelessness in the U.S. Officials say most are Vietnam veterans.

Boston’s Commissioner of Veterans Services, Robert Santiago, says the goal is to provide permanent housing — not just temporary shelter — for those who have served in the military.

Andrew McCawley is president and CEO of the New England Center and Home for Veterans. He says what’s most meaningful is restoring veterans’ independence and dignity.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s