  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Banner Captains, Boston Bruins, Gregory Campbell, NHL, Rich Peverley, Sports News, Stanley Cup Final


BOSTON (CBS) — The Stanley Cup Final was back in Boston on Monday night. Some champions were on hand to welcome it back.

Members of the 2011 Stanley Cup-champion Boston Bruins served as honorary banner captains for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

Andrew Ference, Michael Ryder, Rich Peverley, Shawn Thornton, Gregory Campbell, Daniel Paille and Chris Kelly were in attendance to partake in the ceremony.

Special Olympian Liam O’Brien also served as honorary banner captain, along with the Bruins.

The waving of the banner capped off an extraordinarily long wait for hockey in Boston. The Bruins last played on May 16, after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. After waiting to see which team emerged from the West, the Bruins learned that Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final would have to wait until the end of Memorial Day weekend.

Hockey fans were clearly eager for the return of hockey on Monday, with thousands of fans filling both the pregame concert at City Hall Plaza and the Fan Fest on Canal Street hours before puck drop.

Bruins fans pack Canal Street outside TD Garden prior to Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Five players from that 2011 team — captain Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask — are on the 2019 team currently playing in the Cup Final.

The Bruins entered Monday night’s game on a seven-game winning streak. They also were undefeated when a Patriots player waved the flag. Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and David Andrews all previously served as banner captains this postseason. Other banner captains this postseason have included Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque, Johnny Bucyk, Marc Savard, Aly Raisman, and Jaylen Brown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s