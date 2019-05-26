  • WBZ TV

WALTHAM (CBS) – A fire at a multi-family home in Waltham Saturday night displaced 17 people.

The Waltham Fire Department responded just after 10:30 p.m. to the fire on Adams Street.

Everyone was able to make it out safely as huge flames poured from the building.

The only injury was to a firefighter, who will be OK.

The fire caused the roof to collapse, and crews were still working to clean up the mess on Sunday.

One resident said he was in New Jersey for the long weekend and drove back in the middle of the night when he heard about the fire.

“I’ve been here for the last 12 years. . . got to start over again” he said. “It’s sad.”

The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

