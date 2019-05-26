  • WBZ TV

Boston News


BOSTON (CBS) – Boston ranks eighth on a recent survey of cities around the world, and first in the United States, when it comes quality of life.

Deutsche Bank ranked 56 global cities, considering financial factors like average salaries, rent prices and disposable income. Boston ranked highly in the categories of purchasing power, health care, property price to income ratio and pollution index.

Check Out The Report (PDF)

There are all kinds of tables about how much different expenses are in each of the cities, such as a cheap date, a daily car rental, movie tickets and gym membership. Boston has the eighth-most expensive pint of beer at a neighborhood pub, averaging about $7.20, according to the ranking.

Close behind Boston’s overall ranking was San Francisco in ninth place. Zurich, Switzerland came in first.

